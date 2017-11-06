Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Twitter

James Comey officially joins Twitter, ditches 'secret' handle

Fox News
The former FBI director finally changed his @FormerBu Twitter handle on Monday to @Comey and said he is “glad to be part of the Twitterverse” — officially.

The former FBI director finally changed his @FormerBu Twitter handle on Monday to @Comey and said he is “glad to be part of the Twitterverse” — officially.  (Reuters)

James Comey is no longer Reinhold Niebuhr on Twitter.

The former FBI director finally changed his @FormerBu Twitter handle on Monday to @Comey and said he is “glad to be part of the Twitterverse” — officially.

“Here’s my new handle. Glad to be part of the Twitterverse. Grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years,” Comey tweeted Monday morning.

The account included a blue “verified” check mark and a headshot of Comey. He also changed the cover photo to an image of his new book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

To make the account even more official, the Twitter bio stated: “Formerly @FormerBu, past FBI Director, current husband and father, writing and speaking about ethical leadership, taller and funnier in person.”

Comey kept a shadowy appearance on the social media platform for months when he first created the account with the handle @projectexile7. He sent out his first tweet on March 30 of an image of Will Ferrell in “Anchorman” with the phrase: “Actually I’m not even mad. That’s Amazing.” The tweet included a link to the FBI jobs website.

He later changed the handle to @FormerBu and sporadically posted pictures of nature. He eventually unmasked himself on Oct. 23 when he shared a photo of him staring into the distance while standing in an empty road. 

But his Twitter account wasn’t that much of a “secret” after Gizmodo reported that the account likely belonged to Comey. The origins of @FormerBu handle are unclear, but Reinhold Niebuhr was an American theologian who died in 1971. Comey wrote a thesis on Niebuhr while a student at the College of William and Mary.

He had more than 202,000 followers on Twitter as of Monday.

Fox News' James Rogers contributed to this report.  