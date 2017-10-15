Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

THE CLINTONS

Chelsea Clinton avoids questions about Harvey Weinstein's donations to Clinton Foundation

Fox News
Chelsea Clinton avoided questions on Saturday about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's donations to the Clinton Foundation.

Chelsea Clinton avoided questions on Saturday about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's donations to the Clinton Foundation.

As the sexual abuse scandal surrounding disgraced Hollywood megaproducer Harvey Weinstein intensifies, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton would not say what the Clinton Foundation would do with its donations from the major Democratic donor.

Clinton on Saturday avoided talking to a DailyMail.com reporter in Boston about what would happen to Weinstein’s donations. Instead of answering the reporter's questions outside a Clinton Global Initiative University event at Northeastern University, she bolted to her car, according to the website.

WEINSTEIN TIES TO CLINTON, OBAMA RUN DEEP

According to the Clinton Foundation website, Weinstein donated between $100,001 to $250,000 through June 2017.

The Daily Mail also reported it was blocked from asking former President Bill Clinton about Weinstein’s donations the previous evening. He's the chairman of the foundation's board of directors; Chelsea Clinton is the vice chair.

FILE - In this Thursday, July 28, 2016 file photo, Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton applaud as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Hundreds of college students from across the U.S. will be coming to Boston for a leadership conference created by former President Bill Clinton. Northeastern University is hosting the 10th annual Clinton Global Initiative University meeting on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, which gathers students and experts in a variety of fields to discuss solutions to pressing problems. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

A Daily Mail reporter was reportedly blocked from asking former president Bill Clinton about Harvey Weinstein's donations to the Clinton Foundation.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Earlier this week, Hillary Clinton denounced Weinstein’s behavior, and said it "cannot be tolerated."

"I was shocked and appalled by the relevations about Harvey Weinstein," Clinton said in a statement. "The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women spanning decades. The allegations against him include rape, assault and harassment.

When asked a day later if she would be giving Weinstein back his donations, Hillary Clinton said that it wasn't possible, and instead would be donating them to charity.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS SHE'LL GIVE HARVEY WEINSTEIN DONATIONS TO CHARITY

Weinstein contributed $46,350 to Clinton during her 2016 presidential run, as well as to HILLPAC, a committee Clinton used to support other Democrats while she was a senator, The Associated Press reported.