Hillary Clinton says she'll give Harvey Weinstein donations to charity

A day after she voiced her “shock” at sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer and Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein, Hillary Clinton said she would donate Weinstein’s political contributions to charity.

In an interview with CNN Wednesday, Clinton said it wasn’t possible to donate her contributions from Weinstein back, but she would donate it to charity.

HILLARY CLINTON BREAKS SILENCE ON HARVEY WEINSTEIN: 'I WAS SHOCKED AND APPALLED'

"What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying, is they're going to donate it to charity, and of course I will do that," she said. "I give 10% of my income to charity every year, this will be part of that. There's no -- there's no doubt about it."

On Tuesday, Clinton said she was “shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein” in a statement released on Twitter. “The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

The former presidential candidate was questioned after she remained silent for five days after the accusations were reported in The New York Times last week.

OBAMAS SAY THEY'RE 'DISGUSTED' BY HARVEY WEINSTEIN ALLEGATIONS IN STATEMENT

Weinstein contributed $46,350 to Clinton during her 2016 presidential candidacy, as well as to HILLPAC, a committee Clinton used to support other Democrats while she was a senator, according to the Associated Press.

Weinstein has also donated to the Clinton Foundation. The foundation says on its official website that Weinstein gave in the range of $100,001 to $250,000 through June 2017.