Trump to visit flood-ravaged Houston over the weekend

President Trump plans to visit flood-ravaged Houston this weekend as the city copes with the devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Vice President Mike Pence, who spent the day in Texas meeting with officials, said in Corpus Christi on Thursday afternoon that both the president and the first lady are planning to go to Houston.

“The president will be returning to Texas this Saturday, with the first lady, and will be traveling to Houston and other destinations within the state,” Pence said.

The vice president said the visits are meant to “reinforce our administration’s commitment” to helping the state recover from the storm.

“We are with you today, we will be with you tomorrow, and we will be with you every day until this great state and these great communities recover and rebuild to be even better and stronger than ever before,” Pence said.

TRUMP SURVEYS HARVEY DAMAGE, CALLS FOR RECOVERY ‘BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE’

Trump traveled to Texas on Tuesday, meeting with local officials and emergency responders in Corpus Christi and Austin.

At the time, the White House suggested the president was keeping his distance from Houston, where flooding has devastated communities, so he wouldn’t interrupt local recovery efforts.

"The president wants to be very cautious about making sure that any activity doesn't disrupt the recovery efforts that are still ongoing," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

