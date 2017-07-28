Reince Priebus said he’s 'always going to be a Trump fan,' despite departure

Despite being replaced as White House chief of staff on Friday, Reince Priebus said he is still a fan of President Donald Trump.

“I’m always going to be a Trump fan,” Priebus said in an interview with CNN. “I’m on Team Trump and I look forward to helping him achieve his goals and his agenda for the American people.”

Earlier Friday the president tweeted that he would be replacing Priebus with Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

“I think General Kelly is a brilliant pick,” Priebus said, adding that the move was “something the White House needs.”

“I think bringing fresh people in is a good thing,” Priebus, the former head of the Republican National Committee, said. “(Trump) has the best political instincts. He knows, I think, intuitively, when things need to change. He intuitively determined that it was time to do something differently and I think it was right.”

Priebus said it was not a situation where “there’s a bunch of ill-will feelings.”

“This is, I think, good for the president,” he said. “I think it’s smart for him to pick General Kelly. And I think that things are going to be run very well.”

Priebus insisted that he was not fired, explaining that he tendered his resignation on Thursday.

“I resigned and he accepted it,” Priebus said. “I’ve been talking to the president for a few days about this.”

“I think the president wanted to go in a different direction. I support him on that. The president has a right to hit a reset button.”

Amid reports of recent tensions between Priebus and White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Priebus declined to get into details.

“I’m not going to get in the mud on those sort of things,” he said. “I’m not going to get into the weeds on that. I support what the president did.”

On Twitter, Trump thanked Priebus for his service.

“We accomplished a lot together,” Trump tweeted, “and I am proud of him!”

Priebus said he was proud to serve the administration.

“It was a privilege,” he said, “it was an honor and I look forward to continuing to help.”