John Kelly replaces Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff

President Trump announced Friday he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus.

The president made the announcement on Twitter.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration," he tweeted.

Kelly, a retired Marine general, formerly commanded the United States Southern Command.

The shake-up follows the abrupt resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer one week ago. Spicer quit after Trump named Anthony Scaramucci the new White House communications director, who immediately began clashing with Priebus.

Both Priebus and Spicer worked together at the Republican National Committee before joining the administration.

In another tweet on Friday, Trump expressed his appreciation for Priebus, who became chief of staff at the beginning of the administration.

“I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country,” the president tweeted. “We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”