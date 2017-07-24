Trump incorrectly says ObamaCare has been in place for 17 years

President Trump blasted ObamaCare on Monday as a “meaningless promise” that’s caused nothing but pain for the past 17 years. The only problem is that the Affordable Care Act has been in place for only seven years – a verbal slip-up that quickly went viral.

“For the last 17 years, ObamaCare has wreaked havoc on the lives of innocent, hardworking Americans,” Trump said about the health care bill that was signed into law by former President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010.

On camera, Trump powered through, calling his predecessor’s landmark legislation a “big, fat, ugly lie” told to the American people. Trump’s remarks have come on the heels of failed attempts by his own party to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

MSNBC fact-checked Trump’s misstatement in real time, indicating on its chyron that ObamaCare had been in place for 7 years.

The Huffington Post, NBC News and Vice News also called attention to the mistake.

“Trump says Obamacare has been around for 17 years. (It hasn’t.)” Vice tweeted.

Mediaite ran the headline: “D’oh! President Trump Bemoans How Obamacare Has Been Destroying America for ‘17 Years.’”

Business Insider lamented: “Trump kicks off healthcare speech by erroneously saying Obamacare has been in place for ‘17 years.’”

Deadline.com went slightly more brutal and took Trump to task for his teleprompter skills in its story.

During Trump’s seven-minute speech from the White House, he called out Senate Republicans for not doing their job but said they had a chance to redeem themselves.

Earlier in the day, the president also tweeted, "Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it."

And on Sunday, Trump said if Republicans fail to pass legislation to roll back his predecessor’s health care law, “the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand!”

Trump has had an uneven approach to health care since becoming president. He has gone on record multiple times to say it should implode though he reversed course last week and encouraged Republicans to skip their August recess to work on the legislation.