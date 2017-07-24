Jared Kushner admits he accepted dirt from the Russians (literally)

President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had four separate contacts with Russian individuals during the campaign and subsequent transition. He now insists in sworn, congressional testimony that he "did not collude" with anyone connected to the Kremlin.

But Kushner did accept dirt from the Russians. Literally.

Kushner left a Dec. 13 meeting with Sergey Gorkov, a banker who had "a direct line" to Putin, bearing gifts. Not only did Kushner accept a piece of art from Belarus where his grandparents grew up, he also received a ceremonial "bag of dirt" from their village.

Kushner has come clean about that meeting after the New York Times reported on a separate June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer two weeks ago between the president's son-in-law, eldest son, and former campaign manager.

