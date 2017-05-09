NSA Director Rogers says no reduction in Russian attempts to interfere in elections

NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that there has been no reduction in Russian efforts to affect the outcome of other countries' elections, and warned about the dangers of state and non-state actors moving from data "extraction" to data "manipulation."

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, asked Rogers at the hearing on cybersecurity threats if he had seen a reduction in Russian efforts to meddle in elections – and pointed toward alleged interference in Sunday’s French presidential race.

“No I have not,” Rogers said, adding that U.S. needs to publicly “out” Russian behavior.

“They need to know we will publicly identify this behavior,” he said.

Emmanuel Macron, the eventual winner of the French election, was hit by a hack Friday which revealed a number of his campaign team's emails. It was not clear who was behind the hack, but it was reminiscent of hacks that hit the 2016 U.S. election that exposed Democratic National Committee staff emails, and the private emails of Clinton campaign Chairman John Podesta. Both the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration have blamed Russia for those hacks.

Rogers, who is also the head of U.S. Cyber Command, was also asked by lawmakers to lay out his “worst-case scenario” for future cyber attacks. Rogers said that he was concerned about “outright destructive activity on critical infrastructure” as well as cyberattacks moving from the obtaining and revealing data to “data manipulation on a massive scale.”

“Such as changing voter rolls?” asked McCain.

“Yes,” said Rogers. “That’s a very different kind of challenge for us.”

He also warned about a possible situation in which, as the effectiveness of cyberattacks becomes clearer, “non-state actors decide cyber is an attractive weapon with which to destroy the status quo.”

During further questioning, Rogers said the National Security Agency became aware of Russian attempts to interfere with political institutions in the summer of 2015.

He said that when he came aware of Russian actions, he informed the FBI, and also in his role as head of the U.S. Cyber Command, informed the Pentagon to make sure its systems were optimized in order to be able to withstand such an attack.

