President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday wished a “Happy New Year” to friends and enemies -- sort of.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me,” Trump began on Twitter.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

He ended the tweet by wishing everybody “Love,” but not before making sure that all those who “lost so badly” to him knew the New Year’s message was also intended for them.

“They just don't know what to do,” he wrote.

To whom Trump was speaking is unclear. But he and supporters have since Election Day argued that backers of defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and others continue to search for excuses and others to blame for her stunning defeat.

Trump tweeted again at midnight, wishing all Americans a "Happy New Year."

TO ALL AMERICANS-#HappyNewYear & many blessings to you all! Looking forward to a wonderful & prosperous 2017 as we work together to #MAGA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UaBFaoDYHe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2017

Trump has roughly 18 million Twitter followers and continues to use the social media site to bypass conventional media outlets like TV and newspapers to send unfiltered, sometime combative messages to Americans.

Trump spent his New Year's Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.