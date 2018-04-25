Expand / Collapse search
OPINION

Michael Goodwin: Andrew Cuomo, faced with Cynthia Nixon’s challenge from the left, is now running scared

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
Before he took office, Andrew Cuomo’s Big Idea was to be a “strong governor.” He believed New York was lagging the nation because his predecessors had been pushed around by the Legislature, unions and other special interests.

Any assessment of his tenure would have to conclude that Cuomo kept that promise. He has been New York’s strong man, sometimes to a fault, but there has never been much doubt about who runs Albany.

Former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon took to Twitter to announce her plan to run for New York governor. The actress will challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary in September. Video

Actress Cynthia Nixon to run for NY governorship

Until now. Faced with a challenge from the left by Cynthia Nixon, Cuomo suddenly isn’t so much running Albany as he is running scared.

His campaign is fixated on anticipating what Nixon will say next, then saying it first. That he does it with his customary bravado doesn’t hide the fact that she is setting his agenda.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin's column from the New York Post, click here.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.