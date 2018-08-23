Texas middle school football player, 13, dies after medical emergency during practice

A Texas middle school football player died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency during practice, school officials said.

Kyrell McBride-Johnson, 13, became unresponsive during practice Wednesday, prompting coaches to perform CPR. First responders transported the eighth-grader to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Crowley Independent School District Superintendent Michael McFarland said in a letter to parents.

District spokesman Anthony Kirchner said that they do not yet know that exact cause of death, the Star-Telegram reported.

“The entire Crowley ISD community is incredibly saddened by this tragedy and the loss of this young life. We do not yet know what caused Kyrell’s passing, but our priority right now is to provide support and care to the family, friends and educators who knew and loved him,” he said.

The last scholastic football player to die in Texas is believed to be a high school freshman who collapsed at practice last September in the town of Emory, about 75 miles east of Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.