Boy in wheelchair pulls himself to feet for national anthem at Tennessee fair

A 10-year-old boy who often uses a wheelchair and requires braces on his legs managed to stand for the national anthem at a Tennessee fair on Sunday night.

Avery Price has hereditary spastic paraplegia (HSP) syndrome, a condition similar to cerebral palsy, which makes it difficult for him to use his legs, Fox 17 reports. Despite the disability, however, Avery said he wanted to show his patriotism at the Putnam County Fair in Cooksville.

“I usually sit and put my hand on my heart, but last night I decided to stand … because I like to stand for my country,” Avery told Fox 17.

Both of Avery’s parents have said they were “very proud” of their son.

“That makes me feel really good, especially [considering] the stuff he’s been through, and the fact that he still wanted to do that, that’s amazing to me," said Avery's dad Stephen Price, who helped steady his son during the anthem. "He’s a very, very patriotic kid … He’s always been that way."

And not only did Avery’s patriotic moment touch the hearts of his parents, but it also echoed across the Internet after Leah Norris, a woman sitting nearby, shared footage of the touching scene to Facebook.

“A very proud young man. Just goes to show you even a disability can't hold you back in the things you believe in,” wrote one commenter.

"Thank you for sharing this very moving video. A lot of very rich professional athletes can learn something from this young man,” added another.

Jenny Leigh, the country artist who performed the national anthem at the fair, called Avery “awesome.”

“It’s awesome, it’s a great display of patriotism,” said Leigh. “And in my opinion, it’s a great example of love, not only from him and his dad, but the community as well.”

Fox 17 also confirmed that Avery had only recently started attempting to walk after a surgery at a Nashville medical center.