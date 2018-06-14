Alabama sisters give birth on same day, around same time, for second time in 9 years

Two sisters from Phenix City, Alabama gave birth on the same day, at the same hospital, around the same time last week for the second time in nearly a decade.

Mara Meighan and Jennifer Solis, who both announced they were pregnant within a week of one another, WTVM reported, knew there was a chance their children would be born around the same time. But they never expected the babies to arrive so close to one another.

Meighan gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Ana Grace, while her sister, Solis, birthed a healthy baby boy named Marco.

"It has brought us way closer than we were before," Meighan told the news station.

This isn’t the first time the sisters have given birth on the same day. According to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, which cared for the sisters, the pair’s first children were born on the same day roughly 9 years ago.

The hospital said on Facebook the newborns are “happy, healthy and doing well.”