Chiefs lineman celebrates med school graduation

While some kids dream of making it to the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif actually dreamt of becoming a doctor. On Tuesday, the 2014 sixth-round draft pick achieved his dream when he graduated from Montreal’s McGill University, becoming the NFL’s first active player to hold a medical degree.

The 6-foot-5 right guard shared a photo of himself in a white coat on Tuesday, which was emblazoned with a signature Chiefs red and gold 76 and “Dr. Duvernay-Tardif” across the top.

“This is it!” the 27-year-old tweeted alongside the photo. “Today I become a doctor! It also marks the beginning of a great new adventure for all 2018 graduates of @mcgillu Faculty of Medicine. #LDTMD #graduation #passion #nfl #chiefs.”

In February, he told the Kansas City Star while covering the Olympics for Radio-Canada, that he wanted to add an M.D. to the end of his name on his jersey once he passed his exams.

CANADIAN HOCKEY PLAYER PARALYZED IN TRAGIC BUS ACCIDENT HEADED TO US FOR TREATMENT

“I’ve already started a conversation with the league office and they say that anything is possible,” he told the news outlet.

His achievement is seven years in the making, as he was a few credits short of graduating when he was drafted, according to Sports Illustrated. He had told the Kansas City Star that this was the last year he was eligible to pass his exams.

“If I make it to the Pro Bowl in the same year that I graduate from medicine… and win the Super Bowl, then I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he told the news outlet. “All my goals will be accomplished.”