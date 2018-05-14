Woman whose baby died after lightning strike celebrates new pregnancy

A Florida woman who lost her newborn son two weeks after being struck by lightning while nine months pregnant with him has announced that she is expecting another baby. Meghan Davidson’s heart stopped beating after she was struck while out on a walk last June.

The then-26-year-old was rushed to the hospital where doctors delivered her child, a boy named Owen, via emergency C-section, WINK News reported.

The Fort Myers mother said she had gone for a walk on that day because she was having irregular contractions and wanted to try to speed up her labor, but doesn’t remember much about the incident or days that followed. She suffered a collapsed lung, bruise heart and burns, The News-Press reported.

INFANT MAY HAVE 'SIGNIFICANT' BRAIN DAMAGE FROM SOFTBALL ACCIDENT

Owen was born on June 29, but he never opened his eyes. They decided to remove him from life support after two weeks, and he died within hours.

“It’s a freak thing that I don’t know you can be prepared for it,” Matt Davidson, her husband, told WINK News. “I guess you can just lock yourself inside.”

He added that they weren’t sure if she would be able to get pregnant again, and that they’ll never forget their son Owen.

“I’m here, and I don’t have any pain or anything,” Davidson, who has two other children, told the news outlet. “I’m 20 weeks pregnant.”

She said she is due in October and that the couple’s faith and supportive community helped them overcome their tragedy.