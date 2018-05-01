Texas girl, 10, hailed a hero for aiding father whose heart almost stopped

Gracie Fredericksen’s father may not be alive if it weren’t for her quick thinking.

Last week, Gracie’s father, Jeff, was rearranging the furniture in his 10-year-old daughter's room when he suddenly collapsed, KHOU reported. He eventually woke up and was able to “stumble to the couch” but kept passing out, Gracie’s mother, Kelly, said on Facebook.

“[He was] confused and not with it when he was ‘awake,’" Kelly described the disoriented dad.

At that point, Gracie, knew the situation was serious, realizing she “needed to call somebody so they could come and help him and get him somewhere,” the young girl told KHOU.

Gracie, of Alvin, Texas, used her younger brother’s iPod Touch to Facetime her mom, who then rang her father’s phone so Gracie could locate it and call 911.

Shortly after describing her father’s symptoms to emergency officials, help arrived.

“The ambulance showed up and cops showed up and I opened the door and they just said ‘Where is he?’ and then they walked to him and started helping,” Gracie said.

When emergency officials arrived, “he was slumped over on the couch and his heart rate was 24,” Kelly wrote.

A normal resting heart rate typically ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute for adults, according to the Mayo Clinic.

After running multiple tests, doctors concluded Jeff’s blood pressure medication -- one that he’s been on “for years,” according to Kelly -- caused his heart rate to slow. Jeff is now recovering at a local hospital.

“Her dad’s here because she called somebody,” Kelly told the news station. “He might not have woken up from it had she not been there and seen it and acted as fast as she did.”

"[Gracie] has been so strong and was so heroic," Kelly posted on Facebook, adding that the little girl has hardly left her dad's side.

Kelly did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on Tuesday.