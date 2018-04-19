Expand / Collapse search
MENTAL HEALTH

Navy veteran's therapy dog missing after car crash

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
Jose Castellon, a retired Navy veteran, was involved in a car accident on Sunday. His therapy dog Luna bolted from the scene as crews worked to extract him from the vehicle.

Jose Castellon, a retired Navy veteran, was involved in a car accident on Sunday. His therapy dog Luna bolted from the scene as crews worked to extract him from the vehicle.  (Fox 35)

The search is on for a Navy veteran’s therapy dog after it ran away from the scene of an accident on Sunday. Jose Castellon, a retired veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2016, was traveling with his black and white Maltese-Papillon mix named Luna when tragedy struck on a Florida interstate.

“He got into a car accident. He doesn’t remember anything about it,” Zoraida Castellon, the 20-year veteran’s sister-in-law told Fox 35. “Only thing he remembers is when the first responders got there and they were taking him out of the car.”

According to the report, Luna bolted as Volusia County rescue crews worked to cut the vehicle open and hasn’t been seen since. The dog is microchipped, but hasn’t turned up at any local rescues or veterinarians.

“He’s been asking for her for the last couple of days,” Castellon told Fox 35. “He’s doing good, but I think he’s more depressed about his dog. He cares about getting better.”

The family is asking for anyone with information about Luna to contact local animal shelters or authorities.