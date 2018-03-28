Expand / Collapse search
Surgeons amazed after removing over 2,000 gallstones from woman

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
Outrageous surgery: Doctors remove 2,350 gallstones from woman's gallbladder

Doctors were astonished after they removed more than 2,000 gallbladder stones from a woman in Mumbai. 

A team of doctors led by Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr. Bimal C Shah at Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mira Road, a suburb of Mumbai in India, removed a whopping 2,350 stones from a 50-year-old womanâs abdomen. See SWNS story SWSTONES; For more than one and a half years, the patient a resident of Mumbai had been in the know about the presence of stones in her gallbladder after a check-up with local doctors for severe pain in her abdomen in November 2016. However, she did not act on the doctorâs advice for a surgery and looked for alternate methods. But, when the pain persisted and became intolerable in the last few months, she approached Dr. Shah. âShe was admitted earlier this month, and an ultrasound confirmed what was found in the earlier investigations,â said Dr. Shah. The surgery was conducted in mid-March. âGallstones, measuring up to 10 to 12 millimeters were removed through surgery which lasted about 30 minutes,â said he.

The team of doctors who performed the 30-minute surgery under the supervision of laparoscopic surgeon Dr. BC Shah were left baffled after they counted the number of stones removed.  ( © Goal Post Media / SWNS.com)

According to SWNS, a 50-year-old woman who was suffering from abdominal pain for 18 months decided to delay surgery when doctors diagnosed her with gallstones in November of 2016. Even though her doctors advised surgery to remove the stones, the woman opted for “alternative treatments.” 

But when the pain became unbearable, she visited Mumbai’s Bhaktivedanta Hospital, where doctors confirmed her previous diagnosis. “She was admitted earlier this month, and an ultrasound confirmed what was found in the earlier investigations," the woman’s surgeon told SWNS. 

Dr. Bimal C. Shah successfully removed 2,350 gallstones from the woman, “Gallstones, measuring up to 10 to 12 millimeters were removed through surgery which lasted about 30 minutes.”  ( © Goal Post Media / SWNS.com)

Dr. Bimal C. Shah successfully removed 2,350 gallstones. He said they measured up to 10-12 millimeters and the surgery lasted about 30 minutes.

"The patient is fine after the surgery and is recovering well,” the laparoscopic surgeon said.