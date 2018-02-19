Make-a-Wish grants leukemia patient her dream of having a backyard pirate ship

The Make-a-Wish Foundation made a little girl's seafaring dreams come true, gifting five-year-old Leona Evans her very own backyard pirate ship.

Evans is a leukemia patient and often can't play at public playgrounds during treatment because of her delicate immune system.

Now she can combine her two favorite things, playing outside and playing pirates with friends, from the comfort of home.

“She’s so brave. She takes it in stride," Leona's mother, Michelle Evans said. "It's so much stress off of me, the fact that she has her own little nook."

