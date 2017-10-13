Michigan mom who ignored deal to vaccinate son loses primary custody

A Michigan mother has lost primary custody of her child after she was jailed for five days for not following through on an agreement to vaccinate her 9-year-old son.

Oakland County Judge Karen McDonald ruled Wednesday that Rebecca Bredow, 40, of Ferndale would no longer have primary custody of the boy, but would share joint custody with her ex-husband, James Horne.

MOM JAILED OVER REFUSAL TO VACCINATE SON REPORTEDLY RELEASED

Horne wanted his son vaccinated and Bredow agreed to do so last November but didn't follow through. The mother said vaccinations go against her religious beliefs.

Bredow was found in contempt of court last week and sent to jail for five days. The judge also granted temporary custody to Horne and ordered the boy to be vaccinated. He received four immunizations on Monday.

MOM GETS JAIL OVER REFUSAL TO VACCINATE SON

Bredow’s attorney said she was “devastated” when she found out her son was vaccinated.

“It was the worst five days of my life, except for the fact that I just found out that he was vaccinated and I’m not going to get him back today,” Bredow told the Detroit Free Press. “It’s been a rough few days to say the least.”

Bredow told reporters Wednesday she was “in shock” by the court’s decision. Her attorney plans to appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.