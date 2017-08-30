Moms share updates on babies born during Harvey

Houston-area mothers who welcomed babies during the height of storm Harvey are taking to Facebook to share photos of their “hurricane babies,” and thank the first responders who helped get them to safety.

On Aug. 24, Ciara Davis Lee, of Houston, took to Facebook to write of her concern about flooding.

“Hoping I don’t have to change my birth plan to an at home water birth,” she wrote, along with the “feeling concerned” emoticon.

BABY BORN TO COUPLE STRANDED IN HOME DURING HARVEY

But on Sunday, Lee went into labor and required the assistance of firefighters and police officers to transfer her to the hospital.

“I wanted to thank the firefighters and officers that helped get me from Buc-ees to the hospital in the flood this morning while I was in labor,” Lee said, according to ABC 13. “I did not get your names but my family and I are so grateful for your service.”

Lee welcomed son Landon, and wrote on Aug. 29 that the family was “ready to put this adventure of hurricane Harvey behind us and start out new lives as a family.”

Landon’s birth wasn’t the only one recorded in the area on Sunday, as Angel Dean welcomed daughter Trinity in Pasadena.

MOM DELIVERS BABY INSIDE AMNIOTIC SAC WHILE EN ROUTE TO HOSPITAL

“Momma’s little hurricane baby!” Dean posted on Aug. 27. “You sure came in with a bang babygirl! I’m looking forward to telling you all about it when you’re older!”

Dean told ABC 13 that her daughter’s birth was “truly a blessing in the middle of chaos.”

While both babies were born at a hospital, a third baby, whose parents were stranded in their home by the storm, was welcomed Saturday morning minutes before paramedics could reach her.

Isabel Pena told KTVU that she went into labor after the power went out, and delivered a baby girl with the aid of her boyfriend’s cell phone light.