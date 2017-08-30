The average dad in the US is getting older

A new study finds that the average age of fathers in the U.S. is rising as men take a few extra years to practice their dad jokes before having kids. The typical dad now is nearly 31 years old at his child’s birth.

That’s more than three years older than the average dad was in the 1970s. The average age of first-time moms has also been rising, thanks in large part to a dramatic drop in teen pregnancies. The dad research, published Wednesday in the journal Human Reproduction, looked at live birth data from 1972 to 2015 in the U.S. Here’s what dads look like today: