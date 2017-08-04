DEA proposes cutting production of some opioid painkillers

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Friday proposed a 20 percent reduction in the manufacture of certain commonly prescribed opioid painkillers next year.

U.S. regulators and lawmakers are taking steps to control the supply of opioids as the country faces an epidemic of abuse, overdose and addiction.

The DEA has proposed cutting back the production of Schedule II opioid painkillers including morphine, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, codeine and meperidine.

Under the Controlled Substance Act, which organizes drugs into groups based on risk of abuse or harm, most opioids come under the Schedule II category.

