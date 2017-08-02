Teen battling bone cancer sworn in as police detective

A 16-year-old Long Island teen, who lost his right leg and hip to a rare bone cancer, saw his dreams of becoming a police officer come true on Tuesday. Sean Patrick Dixon was sworn in to the Suffolk County Police Department as a “Detective For a Day,” Newsday reported.

Dixon’s passion for law enforcement stemmed from his close relationship with his grandfather, John Henderson, a former Nassau County police officer, and SCPD Det. Ed Troyano.

MICHIGAN BABY FACING LIFE-THREATENING DISEASE SIMILAR TO CHARLIE GARD'S DIAGNOSIS

Dixon was teammates with Troyano’s son on their school’s lacrosse team, and the teen was often enthralled by details of the detective’s day.

“He’s always looked up to my dad, and Detective Troyano, in the work that they do,” Kim Dixon, the teen’s mother, told Newsday.

Once Dixon’s leg was amputated, Troyano reached out to his department with the idea to make him a detective for the day. The decision was confirmed in time for a special announcement made last month on Dixon’s 16th birthday, according to the news outlet.

Dixon was sworn in at John L. Barry Police Headquarters in Yaphank in front of the Emergency Services and K-9 units, and spent the day with the department’s Identification and Homicide units, Newsday reported.

DOG REVIVED WITH NARCAN AFTER GETTING INTO PAIN PILLS

“I’m very thankful to be here today,” Dixon told Newsday of the ceremony. “I’m really looking forward to this. Everyone’s been so supportive and I’m excited.”

Dixon, a rising junior at Patchogue-Medford High School, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma two years ago and is continuing treatments to combat growing tumors.