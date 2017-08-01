Dog revived with Narcan after getting into pain pills

A 3-year-old Labrador named “Addie” is believed to be the first dog in the state of Maine to be revived with Narcan, after she got into her owner’s purse and ingested 25 pain pills. Leslie Reynolds, whose daughter had received a prescription for Oxycodone, said she noticed the dog acting lethargic last Thursday, and was on her way to the vet when she spotted two police cruisers, Fox 43 reported.

Reynolds flagged down the officers and explained that Addie had apparently gotten into her bag after smelling gummy worms, and ingested the pills. Sgt. Dave Chauvette, of Maine’s York County Sheriff’s Office, observed the dog and decided to administer Narcan.

“I thought for all of two or three seconds, ‘Yup, this is what we have to do,’” Chauvette told Fox 43. “Addie and I became really good friends, real quick. I held her head up, talked to her for a little white and I gave her half a dose in her right nostril. We waited a few minutes and I gave her the other half in her left nostril and it seemed to have the desired effect.”

Chauvette said Addie seemed to perk up after the Narcan.