High levels of E. coli closes popular Michigan lake

A beach in Michigan was forced to close for the third time this summer due to elevated levels of E. coli. The beach at Lake St. Clair Metro Park will remained closed until levels return to normal, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

“We live a couple miles from here we come here all the time every summer,” Elona Guberaj told Fox 2 Detroit. “And every summer it is the same problem.”

MOM DIES AFTER ALLEGED BUTT INJECTION PROCEDURE AT NEW YORK APARTMENT

The Macomb County Health Department tests the water at the beach every Monday and Wednesday during the summer season, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Elevated E. coli levels may be caused by rain water run-off, excessive animal waste or untreated sewage flowing into the lake.

“I don’t want to be sick,” Brittny Johnson told the news outlet. “And I don’t want the kids sick. But I wish they would have let us know, though. They should have it up on their website.”

It’s the third time the lake has closed in the month of June, with some expressing frustration with having paid $35 for an annual pass to the facility.

MYRTLE BEACH DISPUTES WOMAN'S FLESH-EATING BACTERIA CLAIM

“I wish we knew,” Guberaj told the news outlet. “We would have gone somewhere else. But the kids have fun playing in the sand.”

The closure comes after a 3-year-old California boy fell ill last week after swimming near the clubhouse at Lake Wildwood Beach. Several other children who went swimming at the popular summer spot also were sickened. Three of the children tested positive for E. coli.