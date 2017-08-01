Mom dies after alleged butt injection procedure at New York apartment

A New York mother died just 12 days after allegedly receiving silicone butt injections at a Manhattan apartment on E. 21st Street. Latesha Bynum’s family said the mother of two believed she was receiving the injections from a doctor at the apartment on July 15, Fox 5 NY reported.

After the alleged procedure, Bynum began complaining of dizziness and chest pains, and was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Medical Center. She was later declared brain dead and taken off life support, Fox 5 NY reported.

MORE THAN A THIRD OF US ADULTS PRESCRIBED OPIOIDS IN 2015

The family, who is calling her death a murder, said she leaves behind two daughters. Police are awaiting autopsy results as they continue their investigation.

According to Fox 5 NY, there are no signs for medical offices at the alleged address where Bynum was reportedly treated. The New York State Department of Health said no licensed medical practice is located at that address.