The Honest Company, the brand co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, issued a voluntary recall for all bottles of its organic baby powder sold in the United States over concerns of eye and skin infections. The California-based company said that the decision was reached after recent tests detected possible contaminations from microorganisms that could cause infection.

“With the full knowledge and under the guidance of the FDA, we’ve decided to voluntarily recall this product out of an abundance of caution,” Christopher Gavigan, co-founder, said in a video on The Honest Company’s website.

The product is sold in 4 oz. containers with the UPC #817810014529 and has been available in stores since April 14. No other product from the company is affected by the recall, and customers with questions are instructed to call 1-888-688-8653 Monday – Friday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, or email support@thehonestcompany.com.

The recall is the latest in a string of difficulties for the company that bills itself as a toxin-free, eco-friendly lifestyle products company. In 2015 consumers took to social media to complain about the company’s SPF 30 sunscreen, and later a Wall Street Journal investigation questioned the ingredients in its detergent. The company was also forced to publicly challenge a lawsuit that claimed that its Premium Infant Formula was falsely mislabeled as organic because it contains 11 synthetic ingredients.

Alba co-founded the company in 2012 with Gavigan.

Reuters contributed to this report.