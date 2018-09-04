Fatburger returning to the East Coast with New Jersey location

East Coast fans of “The Last Great Hamburger Stand” will be thrilled to learn that Fatburger is set to expand eastward, with the grand opening of a location in southern New Jersey in late 2018.

The Beverly Hills-headquartered fast-food chain announced the news via press release on Sept. 4.

“It has been a longtime goal of ours to bring Fatburger back to the East Coast, but we knew that we had to be deliberate in our strategy,” Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands, said in a statement. “Entering the Cherry Hill market is the perfect entry point back into the East Coast for us and we are thrilled to have found such an excellent partner in Praveen Vig.”

It remains unclear at this time exactly when Fatburger first opened (and closed) any East Coast locations. Reps for the chain did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on the matter.

The official opening date for the New Jersey location has not yet been announced.

At present, Fatburger can be found in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington state, as well as 16 other countries, their website reports.