National S'mores Day: 8 twists on this classic summer dessert

No other dessert quite represents summer like s’mores. Best consumed outdoors around a campfire, these tasty treats are the perfect snack to enjoy on a warm day.

While traditional s’mores feature a layer of chocolate and roasted marshmallows sandwiched between two graham crackers, there are plenty of other delicious ways to get your s’mores fix.

This National S’mores Day, try one of these unique takes on the classic dessert.

Reese's S'mores

A post shared by Kelly 🍕🍿🌮 (@counting.kelly) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:37pm PDT

Golden Grahams S’mores Bars

A post shared by h o l l y l o f t h o u s e (@lifeinthelofthouse) on Aug 7, 2018 at 8:37am PDT

Nutella S'mores

A post shared by S’MOREOLOGY (@eatsmoreology) on Aug 6, 2018 at 10:52pm PDT

S’mores Ice Cream

A post shared by MinShien | Joyous Apron (@joyous.apron) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

Ooey-gooey S’mores Cookies

A post shared by Elisha McGaff (@bakingcrit) on Aug 7, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

Nutella S’mores Cupcakes

A post shared by Ashley | The Recipe Rebel (@thereciperebel) on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:12pm PDT

S’mores Bars

A post shared by H A L E Y D. W I L L I A M S (@ifyougiveablondeakitchen) on Aug 7, 2018 at 10:13am PDT

Fruity Coconut S'mores

A post shared by CampfireMarshmallows (@campfiremarshmallows) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT