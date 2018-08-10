National S'mores Day: 8 twists on this classic summer dessert
No other dessert quite represents summer like s’mores. Best consumed outdoors around a campfire, these tasty treats are the perfect snack to enjoy on a warm day.
While traditional s’mores feature a layer of chocolate and roasted marshmallows sandwiched between two graham crackers, there are plenty of other delicious ways to get your s’mores fix.
This National S’mores Day, try one of these unique takes on the classic dessert.
Reese's S'mores
Golden Grahams S’mores Bars
Nutella S'mores
S’mores Ice Cream
Ooey-gooey S’mores Cookies
Nutella S’mores Cupcakes
S’mores Bars
Fruity Coconut S'mores