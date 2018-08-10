Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Snack Foods

National S'mores Day: 8 twists on this classic summer dessert

Michelle Gant
By | Fox News
Celebrate National S'mores Day with these delicious recipes.

Celebrate National S'mores Day with these delicious recipes.  (iStock)

No other dessert quite represents summer like s’mores. Best consumed outdoors around a campfire, these tasty treats are the perfect snack to enjoy on a warm day.

While traditional s’mores feature a layer of chocolate and roasted marshmallows sandwiched between two graham crackers, there are plenty of other delicious ways to get your s’mores fix.

This National S’mores Day, try one of these unique takes on the classic dessert.  

MCDONALD'S OFFERING CHANCE TO WIN MCGOLD CARD, FREE FOOD FOR LIFE

Reese's S'mores

Golden Grahams S’mores Bars 

Nutella S'mores

S’mores Ice Cream

Ooey-gooey S’mores Cookies

A post shared by Elisha McGaff (@bakingcrit) on

Nutella S’mores Cupcakes

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

S’mores Bars 

Fruity Coconut S'mores

 

Michelle Gant is a writer and editor for Fox News Lifestyle.