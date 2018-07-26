Krispy Kreme offering deals, 'Glazed Confetti' doughnuts for 81st birthday

It’s Krispy Kreme’s birthday, and the company will sell a dozen doughnuts for $1 if it wants to.

The chain is celebrating 81 years in the business by offering fans 12 Original Glazed Doughnuts for just a buck with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at shops across the U.S. and Canada on July 27 only.

The North Carolina-based bakery will also sell a limited-edition Glazed Confetti Doughnut from July 27 through August 2 while supplies last. The festive treat is built with a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough infused with confetti sprinkles, a classic glaze, and more sprinkles peppered on top.

“One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” Krispy Kreme chief executive officer Mike Tattersfield said in a release. “In addition to offering a delicious dollar deal on an extra dozen of our Original Glazed Doughnuts, we’ve ‘birthday-ed’ up our awesome Original Glazed Doughnut, creating a whole new experience.”

Krispy Kreme is famous for its fresh-off-the-belt doughnuts, but it was also recently voted 2018’s Brand of the Year for the coffee shop category in Harris Poll’s 30th annual EquiTrend study, beating out trusted names including Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.