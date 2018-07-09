Chili's patron arrested for 'purposefully exposing himself' while seated at bar

Police in Vacaville, Calif., say an “alert citizen” helped them apprehend a man who was exposing himself to diners at a Chili’s restaurant on Friday night.

“As families and friends attempted to enjoy their dinner on Friday night, they may have been interrupted by a large police presence in the area of Harbison Drive and Nut Tree Parkway,” the Vacaville Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Around 9 pm, officers responded to the area of Chili’s, BJ’s and Rock & Brews after receiving a call about a man … who was reportedly purposefully exposing himself to other citizens nearby.”

Police say the man, identified as 55-year-old Charles Jenkins of Florida, had been sitting at the Chili’s bar when the concerned citizen confronted him about his behavior.

Jenkins then fled on foot, running to a nearby Rock & Brews restaurant and locking himself in the bathroom, while the citizen followed and provided information about the man’s whereabouts to police.

The citizen also alerted the staff of the Rock & Brews, who kept an eye on the bathroom until police arrived to arrest Jenkins, who was charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure.

Jenkins was also determined to be on a sex offender registry in Oregon, as well as another state the police department did not specify.

“We would like to thank the observant citizen and the restaurant employees for all the help last night,” police wrote on Facebook.

Booking information from the Solano County Jail shows that Jenkins’ bail had been set at $7,500.