Chick-fil-A employee surprised at work with $25K scholarship check

A North Carolina Chick-fil-A worker had quite a shock while she was working at the fast food chain last week.

WHY CHICK-FIL-A EMPLOYEES DON'T SAY 'YOU'RE WELCOME'

Jacqueline Murphy was working the drive-thru last Thursday at a Chick-fil-A in Charlotte when the restaurant operator and company leaders rolled up with a giant check for $25,000 made out to the young employee. Murphy’s friends and family were waiting nearby to surprise her after the company presented the award.

The generous check is part of Chick-fil-A’s scholarship program called “Remarkable Futures.” The program awards $14.5 million to worthy team members nationwide each year.

According to WSOC, Murphy, a seasonal manager at the fast food chain, took the job to overcome her shyness.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While she has been employed at the chicken restaurant, Murphy has reportedly gone above and beyond by coming to work on her days off to shadow team members and learn how to become more engage with guests.

Murphy attends Wingate University’s School of Pharmacy.