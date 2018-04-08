Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food

'Disgusted' mom discovers used needles on McDonald's baby changing table

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
An English woman says she found three used needles on a baby changing table while dining out with her family and friends.

An English woman says she found three used needles on a baby changing table while dining out with her family and friends.  (Mercury Press)

A mom claims she found used needles on a baby changing table inside a McDonald’s restaurant.

WOMAN FINDS SPIDER IN MCDONALD'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

Jane Krotke, 25, said she was dining with family and friends at a McDonald's restaurant in Plymouth, England. During the meal, she said she and her husband went to change their 8-month-old baby, Olivia, when the incident occurred.

"While he was lifting her out of the [stroller] I pulled the unit down and heard the clang of a metal dish. I was immediately in shock and suddenly realized the packaging was needles,” Krotke said to Metro UK.

MERCURY PRESS. -8.04.18. Plymouth, UK. (Pictured: Jade Krotke, 25, and Olivia Rees, 8 Months.) A mum has spoke of her horror after she almost placed her baby on top of used needles while changing her in a McDonalds storeJade Krotke, 25, had been for lunch in the Plymouth high street branch, yesterday afternoon when her eight-month-old daughter Olivia Rees needed changing.After squeezing into the baby changing room and taking Olivia out of her pram Jade pulled down the bench and noticed the used needles milliseconds before placing her daughter on the bench.(SEE MERCURY COPY)

Jane Krotke said she and her husband were changing their 8-month-old baby, Olivia, at a changing station in a McDonald's when they made the discovery.  (Mercury Press)

She said she was “disgusted” by the needles and worried about “all sorts of diseases” her daughter could have caught.

“I really do think they were put there maliciously to injure someone,” she said to Metro. “Olivia is so precious to us and the thought of me just putting her on a baby change table and seriously hurting her makes me shiver.”

“I’m not judging them for their habit, but please don’t put others are risk,” she added. “You could have put them in the [trash] bin or even attempted to flush them. But putting them inside a baby changing unit, there are no words for you."

McDonald’s apologized for the incident and issued a statement saying “hygiene and safety” was of “paramount importance,” Metro reported. The fast food chain assured that the baby changing facility was checked often.

The statement also said the “items were disposed of safely” once the manager was made aware of the issue.

MERCURY PRESS. -8.04.18. Plymouth, UK. (Pictured: The needles on the Mcdonalds changing bench in Plymouth.) A mum has spoke of her horror after she almost placed her baby on top of used needles while changing her in a McDonalds storeJade Krotke, 25, had been for lunch in the Plymouth high street branch, yesterday afternoon when her eight-month-old daughter Olivia Rees needed changing.After squeezing into the baby changing room and taking Olivia out of her pram Jade pulled down the bench and noticed the used needles milliseconds before placing her daughter on the bench.(SEE MERCURY COPY)

Krotke said she is thankful her baby did not get hurt, but is warning other parents to be "extra vigilante" when using public changing tables.  (Mercury Press)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Krotke said she will not be returning to the restaurant and warns parents to be “extra vigilante” about using public diaper changing tables.

“I just want to urge parents to be extra vigilant when using baby changing facilities and check everything before putting your child down. I know it is hard work being a parent but I can’t even imagine what would have happened if I hadn’t seen the needles,” she said to Metro.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.