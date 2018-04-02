Trump supporter attacked by 2 women at DC restaurant, police say

A woman was assaulted at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., for supporting President Donald Trump, police said Monday, releasing images of the incident as they try to track down the suspects.

Cops are looking for two women who allegedly attacked the woman around 1 a.m. on March 16 outside the Surfside restaurant in Northwest D.C.

The victim reported to police, according to Fox 5, that she was involved in a conversation between the two women and a man who was with them, and stated, “I support Donald Trump.”

The victim said she took herself to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, for treatment of her injuries, according to police.

A silent, 43-second surveillance video clip from police, according to WRC-TV, showed a woman wearing a white jacket and crop top lunging toward a person off-camera who appeared to be recording her. The woman apparently tried to snatch the camera as the video image shook.

The surveillance footage also showed the woman in the white jacket and a woman in a black jacket standing in line at the restaurant, alongside a man wearing a tie, according to WRC.

Anyone who can identify the women in the video or who has knowledge of the assault is asked to call police. A reward of as much as $1,000 has been offered.