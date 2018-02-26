'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines officially open Magnolia Table restaurant

After eight long months of waiting, Chip and Joanna Gaines have finally opened the doors to their restaurant in Waco, Dallas News reports.

Magnolia Table – a breakfast and lunch spot – opened today in a space once occupied by Elite Cafe, a Waco-staple that the Gaines said has inspired some of the dishes on their menu.

The new restaurant will serve up Joanna’s buttermilk biscuit recipe, avocado toast and other favorite breakfast items like French toast and eggs benedict. The lunch side of things will have basics like soups, salads and sandwiches – including a 1919 pimento cheese sandwich that pays homage to Elite Cafe. A burger influenced by the Gaines’ brothers also makes it to the menu.

Those with a mid-day sweet tooth need not worry – a selection of cupcakes from the bakery at the Silos will be made available daily for customers to order.

The HGTV stars have said the restaurant emphasizes breakfast because Chip considers himself to be a “breakfast connoisseur.”

Magnolia Table is open 6 am to 3 pm, Monday through Saturday, and seats up to 210 guests – on a first-come, first-served basis, Dallas News reports. The eatery also features an outdoor coffee bar and pastries for more casual diners.