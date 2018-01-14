Dogfish Head brewery unveils 'nutrient-rich' beer for survivalists

Dogfish Head brewery is launching a beer aimed specifically at survivalists.

The limited-edition “It’s the End of the Wort as We Know It” ale was created by the Delaware brewery as an answer to the “age old” quandary of what beer you should bring if stranded on a desert island.

“Myself and six other co-workers from various departments at Dogfish set out to brew the most survivalist-oriented beer Dogfish has ever made and packed it with a bunch of delicious culinary ingredients resulting in a ton of goodness in the form of essential vitamins and amino acids," Sam Calagione, founder and CEO of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, said on the website.

The 9 percent ABV concoction is brewed as a Belgian-style fruit ale – but a “nutrient-packed” one with “a complex mix of… superfoods” including goji berries, acai, purple sweet potatoes, rose hips, chia seeds, flax seed and quinoa.

According to an independent lab, the brewery says the hazy, purple-hued beer was found to have eight times the amount of Vitamin B Complex than other lagers, and “over 90 percent of the daily recommended serving of folic acid.”

The brewery is so confident in its brew, they hail it as a “critical addition to your survival bunker.”

To double down on that claim, Dogfish Head is releasing 200 packages of the beer at its Milton, Delaware brewery that include a handful of other prepper-friendly items: a Dogfish-branded Swiss army knife, a solar blanket and a length of paracord, Food and Wine reports.

Calagione admits though the brewers feel the tart, yet sweet brew is the “ultimate and definitive survival beer” to live off if stuck on a desert island, the brewery makes no claims about the healthiness of the beer.

“We’re not making any health claims in association with this beer,” he said. “We are merely sharing our brewing process and the culinary ingredients we chose for the recipe that are rich in alluring aromas and flavors.”

The survivalist packages are being released on January 27 at 11 a.m. in the brewery for $45. The beer will remain on tap as long as the limited quantity survives.