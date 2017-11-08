President Trump served 360-year-old soy sauce at South Korean state dinner

It’s widely known that President Donald Trump prefers ketchup with his steak, but he was treated to an altogether new condiment in South Korea the other night.

At Tuesday’s state dinner in Seoul, guests — including Trump — were served a four-course meal filled with local delicacies, but it’s the main dish that’s making headlines: grilled beef ribs with 360-year-old soy sauce.

As The Guardian notes, soy sauce is a staple of the region’s cuisine, and some of the most prized are often aged and fermented for decades, or even centuries. The kind used to prepare Trump’s dinner can apparently sell for tens of thousands of dollars per liter, too.

According to an official menu obtained by Bloomberg, the “exquisite” condiment was used to make a “special sauce” served with the beef rib, which itself was made from a distinct breed of Korean cattle called Hanwoo.

It’s unclear if Trump — who preferred fast food on the campaign trail — actually ate the beef or the sauce, but he was also treated to a piece of grilled sole, which is reportedly one of his favorite dishes.

Another notable menu item was “shrimp caught in the waters of Dokdo,” an island that’s claimed by both South Korea and Japan. Its inclusion, according to Bloomberg, may have been an intentional to provoke discussion about the strained relationship between the two counties.

The meal reportedly concluded with chocolate cake, a dish that he serves at Mar-a-Lago, and famously bragged about in an April interview with the Fox Business Network.

Other guests at Tuesday evening’s state dinner included first lady Melania Trump, senior advisor Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and, of course, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.