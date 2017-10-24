Rodent feces fall from ceiling at mall food court, diners claim

A mother and daughter were eating at a food court at the Westfield Culver City mall in California, when something fell from the sky and hit one of the women.

Meeyoung Choi told KTLA that she felt something hit her while she was eating with her mother and initially thought some children were throwing food. But the pellets continued to rain down on the two women's meals.

Choi said she recorded the event on her phone and was “shocked and disgusted” by what she realized it was.

“These two little, small dots landed on my mom’s cup, and instantly she noticed it was rodents' fecal matter," Choi told KTLA in an interview Monday. "And we were just so shocked and disgusted. Right after that, it just kept falling.”

The women notified mall security, but weren’t given much assistant. Choi says she pointed out the cracks in the food court ceiling that appeared to be moving, possibly proving rodents were on the other side.

A mall supervisor called Choi after the event to offer her a $25 gift card for the inconvenience, but Choi claims she’s not interested in financial compensation for the meal – just reimbursement for medical bills she and her mother incurred after being checked out by doctors because of the incident.

Though Choi did admit she never actually saw any creatures in the food court itself, she is still positive that the objects that landed in her meal were fecal matter.

A mall spokesperson confirmed in a statement to KTLA that they are looking into the claims.

“We are currently investigating this customer’s complaint internally and have been in contact with the customer. We take sanitary issues very seriously and are still very surprised about this claim," the statement read.

The food court is still open while the investigation is being conducted.

“Any person in their right mind would not go back to that court for a very long time," Choi said.