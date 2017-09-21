Revered French chef Sebastien Bras wants his 3-Michelin star rating removed

A highly acclaimed French chef has asked to be stripped of his three Michelin stars due to the immense amount of pressure it puts on him to serve impeccable dishes each day.

Sebastien Bras, 46, operates the celebrated Le Suquet restaurant in southern France, The Guardian reported.

Le Suquet was issued the coveted rating in 1999, and Bras is one of a select group of 27 French chefs to receive three stars — the Michelin Guide’s highest honor.

Bras said the rating gave him “a lot of satisfaction” but he fears knowing an anonymous tester for Michelin could show up to eat unannounced at any time.

In a Facebook video, Bras explained his decision to be stripped of the honor and dropped from the guide that called his restaurant “spellbinding.”

"You're inspected two or three times a year, you never know when. Every meal that goes out could be inspected. That means that, every day, one of the 500 meals that leaves the kitchen could be judged," Bras said.

“Maybe I will be less famous but I accept that,” Bras said. The French chef said he would continue to create succulent dishes “without wondering whether my creations will appeal to Michelin’s inspectors.”

Michelin said they would review the request. The BBC reported the Michelin Guide “is designed for customers, not restaurants; Le Suquet will not be automatically removed.”

The Guardian reported Bras was not the first chef who asked to be stripped of the ranking. Alain Senderens, a Paris restaurateur, returned his three stars after he said customers were displeased by his restaurant's extreme luxury. The chef opened a more casual restaurant later on.