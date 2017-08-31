Pizzeria records attack as hooded man throws smoking box into restaurant

This creep wasn’t after their dough.

Police in Liverpool, UK, are looking for a hooded man caught on camera throwing a box of 70 lit fireworks into a pizza shop Monday night, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Footage of the attack shows the person tossing a box into the shop, then bolting and closing the door.

One staff member can be seen leaping over the counter for cover as the box begins to fume.

After a few tense moments, the package explodes, sending fireworks bouncing off the walls.

“We are just trying to run a business and earn a living and now my staff are too frightened to come to work,” said the manager of Hello Pizza, who said the attacker is retaliating against the shop for reporting gunfire to police a few days earlier.

On Saturday night, the manager said he heard shots being fired nearby, and two hours later, found a shotgun pellet in a pizza box.

“We had to ring the police and report it otherwise our insurance would have been invalidated,” he said. “Those involved must have seen that as us giving them up to the police and attacked us in this way to show that.”

