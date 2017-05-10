Sandra Lee's Mother's Day dessert recipe is a semi-homemade treat

Sandra Lee has proven herself to be a master of mouthwatering, semi-homemade meals, so we’d be foolish to pass up her advice for making an amazing Mother’s Day dessert.

Lee stopped by “Fox & Friends” earlier this week to share her idea for a Date Toffee Coffee Cake, a recipe she recently taught at the cooking classes she’s been hosting at Sur La Table locations across the country.

However, before Lee let anybody near the mixing bowls, she asked FNC’s own Janice Dean — who was celebrating her birthday — to take a taste of the finished product.

“You’re going to taste this beautiful cake while we make it,” said Lee.

The rest of the “Fox & Friends” crew got busy making Lee’s scrumptious cake, first by whipping up the toffee crumble mix, and then by incorporating chopped walnuts and dates into the cake mix — and both mixes, of course, are available pre-made at Sur la Table.

“Once you dump [the cake mix] in the pan, you put your crumble right on top,” said Lee. “You bake this for 45 minutes at 350 degrees [Fahrenheit].”

And for moms who don’t have a sweet tooth, Lee also shared her secret for bolstering bacon with spice mixes and chocolate sauce.

“All you have to do is bake off your bacon, and take these seasoning packets and sprinkle it on there,” recommended Lee.

But if mom would rather be Sandra Lee than just bake like her, Sandra told “Fox & Friends” she’s gearing up for a small-business tour, where she’ll be sharing lessons on how to find success as a self-made entrepreneur. Visit BBVABright.com for more information.