Model calls for a Burger King boycott after she was featured in a sexually suggestive ad

A model whose face appeared in a racy Burger King ad says that the fast-food chain did not ask for her consent to use the image of her that way, and is calling for a boycott of Burger King.

The ad for the “Seven Incher” sandwich –which was released in Singapore in 2009-- shows a woman with her mouth open and a seven-inch burger hovering in front of it. The tagline reads: “It’ll blow your mind away. Fill your desire for something long, juicy and flame-grilled with the New BK Super Seven Incher.”

At the time, it was criticized as being distasteful.

The model, who has not been named, says she was not informed that her image would be used in what appears to suggest an oral sex act. Last week she posted a YouTube video under the account RV Wonderspunk, where she explains that Burger King Singapore’s advertising agency bought a stock image from a third party, and that during her photo shoot, she was simply instructed to show a range of emotions.

She says that she was not aware that her image was used in the campaign until recently.

In the video she says: “Is this an ad for blow jobs, or fast food? You’d think that for a scenario like this the company would want to make sure the model is aware of how her image is being used.

“Burger King found my photo online from a series I did,” she writes, “and with no due regard to me as a person, profited off reducing me to an orifice for their penis sludge; publicly humiliating me in the process. Friends, family, coworkers, prospective employers who saw it assume I was a willing player.”

She then goes on to say that without her consent, the ad was like rape.

“I believe in sexual expression in art and the media; it’s beautiful and necessary for a healthy society but IT MUST BE CONSENSUAL otherwise it’s RAPE.”

The video then depicts the hashtags #FaceRape and #BoycottBK.

Burger King has responded to the video, saying that the image was a stock photo that the fast food chain paid for the rights to back in 2009.

“Respect for customers and employees is a top priority at Burger King restaurants around the world. This advert was created by an independent franchise in Singapore in conjunction with a local promotional offer. This ad was not released in any other markets.”