'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott has been asked to be the Bachelor 'four times,' says brother Drew

Could "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott one day be giving out roses?

According to Jonathan and his brother, Drew Scott, the reality star has been offered to be on "The Bachelor" several times.

"Jonathan has been pitched like, I think four times now, been approached to be the Bachelor," Drew told Us Weekly at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday.

"He don't need that," added the 40-year-old of his sibling, explaining that Jonathan is "just focusing on what we're doing."

In addition to their hit HGTV shows — "Property Brothers," "Buying & Selling," and "Brother vs. Brother," — the Scotts also have their first children's book debuting next month.

It's "exciting," Drew told the outlet of their new venture. "Eventually he’ll have time and then I’ll pawn him off for a dating show or something."

However, Jonathan, 40, doesn't seem to be on board, revealing that the ABC reality dating show would give him "so much anxiety."

"I said my third no to being the Bachelor about a month ago,” he admitted. “I cannot. That is absolutely not me. I would love something like 'Amazing Race.' [It] would be fun … but not 'The Bachelor.'”

In April, Jonathan announced on Instagram that he and girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov called it quits.

"Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction," he explained of their split. "There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go."