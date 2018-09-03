'General Hospital' actress Susan Brown reportedly dies at age 86

Susan Brown, best known for her role as Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin on the soap opera “General Hospital” has reportedly died at age 86.

The news comes from “General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini, who took to Twitter to give his condolences.

“It's a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown ("Gail Baldwin") passed away today,” he wrote. “My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman.”

Kin Shriner, known for playing Brown’s on-screen step son Scotty on “General Hospital” also used the social media platform to say goodbye to Brown, noting that she was one of his “best friends.”

“Sad to say one of my best friends and costars Susan brown passed away today she played Gail Baldwin @GeneralHospital my mother R.I.P. Susan I will miss all our laughs,” he tweeted.

“General Hospital” veteran Jackie Zeman responded to Kin’s tweet with her own condolences.

“Kin I am so sorry for your loss. I will miss Susan too. She was so very special, on set and in friendship. I remember all the good times we shared on our @GeneralHospital #GH lunch breaks at at her amazing dinner parties at her beautiful home. RIP Susan + God Bless,” she wrote.

Others connected to the show to share their sadness at Brown’s passing include Lynn Herring, Lisa Locicero, Kathleen Gati and Jon Lindstrom. All of whom were retweeted by the official General Hospital Twitter account.

Variety reports that Brown died after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Reps for ABC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Born in San Francisco, Brown graduated from the University of Southern California and began her TV career in 1959 on the soap “From These Roots.” She would later hold parts on “The Young Marrieds,” “Bright Promise” and “Return to Peyton Place.” She would join the cast as Dr. Baldwin in 1977 and remain with the show until 1985. However, she made brief reappearances on the soap, even returning in 1992. Her final appearance was on the show’s spinoff “Port Charles” in 2004. The role earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress two years into her run.