Kim Zolciak-Biermann reveals NFL star husband Kroy nearly dumped her 8 years ago

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a secret with her social media followers on Wednesday when she admitted that her husband of eight years almost broke her heart.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality, 40, shared a picture of the NFL star showering outside and spilled the beans on his attempt to leave her.

“Fun Fact: Today 8 years ago Kroy TRIED to break up with me,” she said. “that lasted only 24hrs grateful for you baby! My ride or die, my rock, my heart, the best daddy ever and you are the hottest man I ever did see.”

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star later elaborated on her experience during her podcast “House of Kim” as Kroy, 32, joined in on the discussion.

“Let’s jump into the fact that you clearly realized very quickly you made a very big mistake,” Zolciak-Biermann told her husband before explaining that he dumped her via text message while she was at a photoshoot.

“He was going to play a pre-season game or something like that,” she clarified. “But we had gone out a couple of times and people had cameras out, and somebody was like, ‘They’re in Whole Foods together,’ and they were posting on Twitter.”

During their conversation, Zolciak-Biermann threw her husband a lifeline and chalked his “very big mistake” up to their relationship being a lot for an athlete to handle.

“It was definitely a lot for everybody to handle,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I was doing a photo shoot because I got new boobs back then, and I was doing a photo shoot for the cover a magazine. Everything’s great! Or so I thought.”

Kroy then recited to his wife what he remembered of the text message saying, “It was probably something to the effect of: ‘Hey, just wanted to let you know it might be in our best interest to go our separate ways.’”

He was immediately scolded by his wife for his rain-man-like memory.

“That’s exactly what it said! You jerk!,” she said jokingly.

The couple married in November 2011 and currently share four children together and Biermann also adopted his wife’s two older daughters from a previous relationship.