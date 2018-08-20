Jennifer Lopez gets emotional before accepting Michael Jackson Vanguard award at VMAs

Jennifer couldn’t contain herself Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards at radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The pop icon shimmered in a high-slit silver gown while accompanied by her boyfriend former Yankees 3rd baseman Alex Rodriguez.

“It's an insane night for me, it's a really special thing – winning this award. [I’m] honored, it's just crazy for me. I don't have words,” she told Terrence J on the red carpet. “This is my town, I feel so at home here.”

The New York native's comments came just before she was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award – she also has two nominations for her flashy new “Dinero” video.

The show-stopper has enjoyed an illustrious career which also included a Las Vegas residency which has seen more than $60 million in ticket sales.