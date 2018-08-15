Tim Tebow's Miss Universe girlfriend celebrates his birthday with touching Instagram post

Tim Tebow celebrated his most recent birthday with his new girlfriend, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who gushed about her man in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The 2017 Miss Universe shared a sweet photo with her boyfriend on his 31st birthday with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Timmy. You are such a bright light in so many people's lives. Have the best day ever!"

According to E! News, the athlete liked the photo while former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach wrote in the comments section of the post, "This is so sweet!"

Peters' photo confirms the fact that the couple are still going strong since the two began secretly dating in July.

Rumors began to swirl that the former footballer was dating the 23-year-old pageant queen after Tebow's sister, Katie, posted a photo of her brother with Peters on her Instagram. In the photo, Tebow posed with Peters while his sister stood with their brother, Robby.

Katie captioned the photo, "Fun hanging on the set of the heisman shoot!"

Tebow officially confirmed the couple's relationship in a special interview with ESPN's Pedro Gomez.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," the athlete said of the South African-raised beauty. "I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."

As of now, Tebow has not shared any images with Peters on any of his social accounts, but the "This Is the Day" author seems to be happy with his new girl from her touching birthday post.