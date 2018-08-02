Rapper Lil Uzi Vert under fire for allegedly using Heaven's Gate cult imagery on album cover

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert came under fire Tuesday after he posted artwork for his new album using imagery similar to that of the Heaven’s Gate cult.

The cover art for “Eternal Atake” appeared to use similar styles to that of the cult. The only glaring difference is that Earth is in different colors than the cult’s logo. The words written underneath the album name is also different than the cult’s message.

“As was promised – the keys to Eternal Atake are here again in Luv and Rage (The UFO 2) as Lil Uzi Vert and his Father 2000 yrs. ago.”

The rapper’s album drew the ire of Heaven’s Gate.

The group, which rose to prominence in 1997 and was led by Marshall Applewhite, believed that a comet was the signal of a UFO that was going to bring them to safety after Earth’s “conclusion,” according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Most of the cult’s 39 members died in a mass suicide at an estate in Southern California. The cult believed they needed to commit suicide to reach the UFO.

The lasting members accused Lil Uzi Vert of copyright infringement.

“He is using and adapting our copyrights and trademarks without our permission, and the infringement will be taken up with our attorneys,” the group said in a statement to the rapper’s label. “This is not fair use or parody, it is a direct and clear infringement.”

Lil Uzi Vert later posted what appeared to be a second option for his album. It showed a cartoon of him in a t-shirt with a keyhole on the front.